MLB Trade Deadline Looms: Will Cardinals Make Moves?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Major League Baseball trade deadline is approaching fast, with teams needing to make decisions before 5 p.m. CT on Thursday. For the St. Louis Cardinals, this is a crucial time as they have shown signs of potentially selling players.

Katie Woo, a Cardinals expert, will provide insights into the team’s strategy as the deadline looms. Fans can join the conversation starting at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, where they can submit their questions about the Cardinals’ current direction.

The Cardinals, holding players on the 40-man roster, face tough decisions ahead. With their recent performance affecting their standing, many speculate whether they will keep their roster intact or make significant changes.

As Woo prepares to answer fan queries, the anticipation builds among Cardinals’ supporters. Will the team look to trade for future prospects or adjust their lineup now? Questions are being welcomed before the live session on Tuesday.

This year’s trade deadline could be a turning point for the Cardinals. Fans will be eager to see how management addresses the team’s current challenges and potential pathways for the rest of the season.