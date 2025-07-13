MLB Trade Deadline: Mariners Eye Athletic’s Closer Mason Miller

SEATTLE, Wash. — With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, the Seattle Mariners are actively considering a variety of player acquisitions. During a recent discussion on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed a surprising name linked to the Mariners’ trade prospects: Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics.

Miller, a 26-year-old closer known for his hard throw and strong slider, was an All-Star last year. Bowden mentioned that Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations, has long wanted Miller on his roster. Currently, Miller is having a rougher season, sporting a 4.41 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP but previously recorded a stellar 2.49 ERA in 2024.

The Athletics, who are struggling with a 38-56 record, are likely to consider offloading players to improve their future prospects. However, Miller’s recent performance may impact their willingness to trade him, as his diminished value could limit their return. Bowden expressed uncertainty about whether Dipoto can successfully secure a trade for Miller but emphasized the importance of the conversation.

A potential tandem of Miller alongside current Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz would enhance Seattle’s bullpen as they vie for a postseason spot. Miller has four years of club control remaining, making him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their rosters for the long haul.

“The good thing about Jerry is the owners are willing to spend some money here at the deadline,” Bowden noted. He indicated that the Mariners have a strong chance of making significant trades before the deadline due to their depth in prospects and a willingness to invest.

As teams assess their standings and potential trades, the Mariners are positioning themselves to be major players in the run-up to the deadline. Bowden mentioned, “Seattle is looking for a big bat either at first base or third base,” reinforcing the notion that the team is eyeing impactful players to enhance their competitive edge.