Sports
MLB Trade Deadline: Mariners Eye Athletic’s Closer Mason Miller
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the MLB trade deadline approaching on July 31, the Seattle Mariners are actively considering a variety of player acquisitions. During a recent discussion on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, MLB insider Jim Bowden revealed a surprising name linked to the Mariners’ trade prospects: Mason Miller of the Oakland Athletics.
Miller, a 26-year-old closer known for his hard throw and strong slider, was an All-Star last year. Bowden mentioned that Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners’ president of baseball operations, has long wanted Miller on his roster. Currently, Miller is having a rougher season, sporting a 4.41 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP but previously recorded a stellar 2.49 ERA in 2024.
The Athletics, who are struggling with a 38-56 record, are likely to consider offloading players to improve their future prospects. However, Miller’s recent performance may impact their willingness to trade him, as his diminished value could limit their return. Bowden expressed uncertainty about whether Dipoto can successfully secure a trade for Miller but emphasized the importance of the conversation.
A potential tandem of Miller alongside current Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz would enhance Seattle’s bullpen as they vie for a postseason spot. Miller has four years of club control remaining, making him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their rosters for the long haul.
“The good thing about Jerry is the owners are willing to spend some money here at the deadline,” Bowden noted. He indicated that the Mariners have a strong chance of making significant trades before the deadline due to their depth in prospects and a willingness to invest.
As teams assess their standings and potential trades, the Mariners are positioning themselves to be major players in the run-up to the deadline. Bowden mentioned, “Seattle is looking for a big bat either at first base or third base,” reinforcing the notion that the team is eyeing impactful players to enhance their competitive edge.
Recent Posts
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial