MLB Trade Deadline Review: Key Moves and Team Assessments

NEW YORK, NY — The MLB trade deadline on August 3, 2025, has come and gone, bringing with it a flurry of activity as teams scrambled to either bolster their rosters for a playoff push or enter rebuilding mode. A record 36 trades occurred, signifying an unprecedented level of change this year.

The Milwaukee Brewers made significant waves with their strategic acquisitions, reflected in their winning record of 68-44. They successfully added Jacob Misiorowski and welcomed back Brandon Woodruff from the injured list, enhancing an already robust roster without giving up any prospects.

In contrast, the Los Angeles Dodgers were not as aggressive, earning a ‘underwhelming’ label with their moves that included only minor additions like an extra outfielder and a reliever. Concerns over Mookie Betts‘ performance and the pitching struggles of Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell have raised questions about the team’s championship aspirations.

The Chicago Cubs, sitting at 65-48, were viewed as ‘timid’ despite having a solid position earlier in the season. Their reliance on rookie Cade Horton signals a risky gamble given the stakes this season.

Conversely, the Philadelphia Phillies, under the leadership of Dave Dombrowski, decisively bolstered their bullpen and outfield. Notable trades included a blockbuster for Jhoan Duran, demonstrating a clear plan to amplify their postseason chances.

The New York Mets executed a series of calculated trades to address their bullpen and outfield weaknesses, finishing strong with an overall positive assessment of their deadline activity.

As teams like the Detroit Tigers aimed to enhance their bullpen but fell short of securing standout players, others such as the San Francisco Giants made tough decisions, opting to sell but raising eyebrows with their reluctance to part with potential impact players.

Looking ahead, many teams are now focusing on reconciliation and regrouping for future seasons, with the potential to leverage the trades made at this deadline for further enhancements. The landscape of MLB has shifted significantly, creating opportunities for both contenders and rebuilding franchises.