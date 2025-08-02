Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprises
MIAMI — As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approached, teams scrambled to make significant roster changes. The deadline, which closed at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, saw increased activity, with a flurry of trades occurring in the days leading up to the final hour.
Notably, the Seattle Mariners made headlines with key acquisitions, adding Arizona’s star players. Other standout moves included the Minnesota Twins trading for seasoned players from the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Houston Astros also joined the action, bringing back a former player from the Twins in a desperate effort to bolster their roster.
This year’s deadline felt particularly intense as several teams tried to enhance their postseason hopes or reposition themselves for the future. Yankees, Red Sox, and the Blue Jays made critical additions that could change their seasons’ outcomes. For instance, the Blue Jays have won 21 of their last 27 games and now boast the best record in baseball. They’re looking to secure a strong starting pitcher before October.
In contrast, the Marlins decided to hold onto their star pitcher, Sandy Alcantara, who was rumored to be on the trading block. Despite the pressure and speculation surrounding his future, the Marlins instead made a strategic trade, parting with outfielder Jorge Soler and acquiring young prospects.
“It was hard, man,” Alcantara said about the deadline’s uncertainty. “Every time I get on my phone, I see my name. I thought I was leaving.” His situation highlights the emotional rollercoaster players endure during trade seasons.
On the team side, Miami’s president of operations, Peter Bendix, expressed satisfaction with the decision to keep Alcantara, emphasizing the importance of building a sustainably successful team. “Disciplined means listening, means having conversations, and then means trying to figure out the best decision to make for every decision point that we have,” he explained.
As teams like the Cubs and others navigated the high-stakes environment of the trade market, many faced challenges in acquiring players due to high asking prices. Cubs president Jed Hoyer noted difficulties in securing starting pitchers, citing a tight rental market.
As the dust settles from the frenzy, teams will reassess their standings as they head into the final stretch of the season. With only two months remaining before the playoffs, every transaction could prove crucial in determining the fate of franchises.
