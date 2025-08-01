Sports
MLB Trade Deadline Sees Major Moves and Surprising Decisions
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The 2025 MLB trade deadline has arrived, leading to a flurry of last-minute deals among contending teams and those looking to rebuild. At 6 p.m. ET Thursday, franchises wrapped up their moves, signaling a shift in strategy with less star power than in previous years.
The Mariners made headlines by acquiring Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks, while the Athletics traded closer Mason Miller to the Padres in exchange for top prospect Leodalis De Vries. This deal shocked the industry, as moving a consensus top-five prospect for a reliever is rare.
The Astros, looking to bolster their roster, welcomed back former star Carlos Correa, hoping his return will strengthen their lineup as they push for the playoffs. Correa has battled injuries this season but remains a beloved figure in Houston. Fellow infielder Jose Altuve expressed hope that Correa’s potential return would benefit the team.
Many teams, including the Mets and Yankees, made significant moves to strengthen their bullpens. The Mets, after struggling for weeks, added relievers Tyler Rogers, Ryan Helsley, and Jhoan Duran, while the Yankees sought additional bullpen arms without making a splashy trade.
The Twins found themselves in “sell” mode as they offloaded veterans and evaluated their core with an eye toward the future. Shortstop Carlos Correa, despite indications he might move back to Houston, expressed commitment to Minnesota, emphasizing his focus on daily wins.
As contending teams revamped their rosters, the trade deadline saw franchises like the Red Sox and Cubs opting for a more cautious approach. Boston added pitchers to its roster but failed to shake up its lineup significantly, while Chicago made minor additions without pursuing higher-impact trades.
Analysts believe the major trades could shift the dynamics in the postseason, making it crucial for teams to maximize their resources. “It’s about building for now and later,” said ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “Teams will always be evaluating their futures amidst the excitement of the deadline.”
With the trade deadline now passed, teams will focus on solidifying their playoff positions while new players begin to integrate into their respective lineups.
