CINCINNATI, Ohio — With the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline looming, teams are scrambling to make impactful moves before the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Thursday. Rumors swirl around several high-profile players as clubs seek to finalize deals that could enhance their postseason prospects.

ESPN insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan report that the New York Mets are particularly aggressive in their pursuit of a starting pitcher, aiming to secure a player capable of pitching in crucial postseason games. Additionally, the Mets might also acquire a relief pitcher and an outfielder.

Passan highlights the league-wide demand for high-leverage relief pitchers, noting that teams like the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres are looking to bolster their bullpens. Despite the scarcity of elite relief options available, interest is high, creating a competitive trade environment.

The Toronto Blue Jays have also joined the fray, aiming to add another relief pitcher following their acquisition of reliever Domingo Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles. Dominguez, who has a 3.16 ERA this season, adds depth to a bullpen that ranks in the middle of the pack.

On the other end, the Guardians and Twins are under pressure to move standout players, with rumors circulating about the potential trades of control-based talents directed at teams looking to improve quickly.

With less than 48 hours until the deadline, executives expect that the market could shift dramatically. Many teams are weighing their options and may pivot toward rental players if current asking prices remain high for controllable assets.

Passed the significant wave of interest in trades, managers are hoping their teams can find the right fit. As Olney suggests, a remarkable 75% of trades may involve relief pitchers in what could become a frenetic final stretch leading up to the deadline.

As teams inch closer to making their final decisions, it is clear that the bullpen will see heightened activity. With impending free agents and productive relievers on the move, the upcoming days promise to deliver much excitement for baseball fans.

When asked about the demand for controllable pitchers, Passan affirmed that teams are becoming increasingly aggressive, but significant deals always hinge on the willingness of clubs to negotiate. This volatility leads executives to be cautious yet ready to act with urgency.