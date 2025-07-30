MLB Trade Deadline: Yankees Eye Austin Slater for Outfield Boost

NEW YORK, N.Y. — With the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaching, the New York Yankees are reportedly interested in acquiring outfielder Austin Slater from the Chicago White Sox. The deadline, set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, marks a critical moment for teams to bolster their rosters for a playoff push.

Slater, whose performance this season includes a .236 batting average, five home runs, and 11 RBIs in 51 games, may not be a big name, but he is considered a valuable asset against left-handed pitchers. Over his career, Slater has consistently performed better against lefties, boasting a .801 OPS, compared to his overall career OPS of .729.

This season, Slater recorded all five of his home runs against left-handed pitching, showing his potential to be a key bench player for a contending team like the Yankees. His stats are significant, with a .273 average and .897 OPS in 66 at-bats when facing left-handed pitchers.

The Yankees, currently experiencing a string of injuries to their starting rotation and outfield, are looking for right-handed hitters who can capitalize on matchups against lefties. With Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger as their standout stars, New York has a solid outfield, but several players, like Trent Grisham and Jasson Domínguez, struggle against left-handed pitchers.

As the Yankees navigate their team’s needs ahead of the deadline, acquiring Slater could provide a strategic advantage down the stretch. Other teams are also eyeing the market, and New York could explore trades for pitchers from both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, further enhancing their chances as the playoffs loom.

The trade deadline is often filled with surprises, and while Slater may not garner national headlines, his ability to perform against specific pitching could make him an essential addition to the Yankees’ roster.