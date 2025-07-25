MLB Trade Rumors: Suárez in Demand as Deadline Approaches

PHOENIX, Arizona — Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is fast approaching on July 31, and teams are scrambling to make roster improvements. Among the most valuable players potentially on the move is third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who is receiving substantial interest from teams, including the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners.

Suárez, 34, is in his last contract year, and his impressive season statistics include 36 home runs and an average of .252. He has also contributed 86 RBIs, leading the National League in that category. CBS Sports reports that while the Yankees have expressed interest, a deal remains uncertain due to the club’s current player assets.

Sources indicate that the Yankees are exploring multiple avenues at the trade deadline, including pitching, which complicates their bid for Suárez. Meanwhile, the Mariners, his former team, are seen as a dark horse, looking to fill their need for power at third base. General Manager Jerry Dipoto is reportedly eager to add strength to their lineup.

“You know, everything can happen,” Suárez commented on the potential of being traded. “It is something out of my control. Whenever I go, I will do my best.” He expressed a fondness for Seattle, stating that a return is not out of the question.

As the deadline nears, teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks are also weighing their options, potentially moving several players from their roster as they look towards rebuilding. For the Yankees, dealing assets may come with significant risk and could impact their competitive standing as they trail for a wild-card spot.

With the trade deadline just days away, the race for Suárez is heating up, and teams must evaluate how much they are willing to sacrifice for a chance at a postseason push.