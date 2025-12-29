MLK Day 5K Drum Run to Honor Legacy in Birmingham

Birmingham, AL — The 10th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run will happen on Saturday, Jan. 17, at History Park in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District. The event starts at 8 a.m. and celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through running and community engagement.

This year, participants can choose between a USATF-certified 5K, a 10K, or a one-mile fun run. The fun run welcomes individuals of all ages and abilities. Both in-person and virtual options are available, allowing everyone to join in the fun.

A highlight of the event is live drumline performances playing throughout the race route. Local schools and community organizations will line the path, providing encouragement and upbeat music for participants. Each drumline that takes part will receive a donation to support their band program, ensuring that proceeds benefit local school bands.

The Leftover Energy Foundation Inc. presents this event, which emphasizes inclusivity and community. Teams are encouraged to register, and organizations can receive a portion of registration fees to aid their service initiatives.

Participants will receive a goodie bag that includes an official race shirt and access to warm-ups, music, and post-race activities. Registration is open until Jan. 7 to ensure participants receive their preferred shirt size, with fees ranging from $20 to $45.

For further information or to register, call 470-444-9844 or visit the event’s official website.