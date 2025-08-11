MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber

DALLAS, Texas – MLS Commissioner Don Garber announced on August 10, 2025, that an All-Star Game could soon be coming to Cincinnati. Speaking at a press conference before FC Cincinnati‘s match against Charlotte FC, Garber confirmed that discussions are underway to host the game at TQL Stadium.

“It’s just a matter of when they want it and how to organize the timing of it, but we’ve committed to it from the very beginning,” Garber said. “So we will have an All-Star Game here.” He praised FC Cincinnati’s performance and contributions to soccer in the region.

Since joining Major League Soccer in 2018, Cincinnati has never hosted the prestigious event, which this year went to Austin. Previous years saw the game held in Columbus, Washington, D.C., and St. Paul, Minnesota. Garber noted Cincinnati’s growing reputation in soccer. “We don’t think about big markets and small markets. We think about high performing teams and teams that aspire to be high performing,” he said.

This season, FC Cincinnati currently stands second in the Eastern Conference, with the Columbus Crew ranked fourth. Both teams are contenders for this year’s MLS Cup trophy, highlighting Ohio‘s emergence as a hotspot for soccer talent.

Despite the excitement, Garber mentioned that the earliest Cincinnati could host the All-Star Game would be in 2027. The 2026 event is set for Charlotte FC’s Bank of America Stadium, following an announcement last month.

Garber attended the FC Cincinnati match to celebrate the team’s 10-year anniversary since its founding in 2015 as a United Soccer League team. During the celebrations, former players returned for pre-game activities, and attendees enjoyed giveaways.

Additionally, the team hosted the FCC 3 Race, a 3-mile event aimed at raising funds for the FC Cincinnati Foundation and the Flying Pig Marathon charities. The anniversary game kicked off at 6 p.m., but Charlotte FC won the match 1-0.