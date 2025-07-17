MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas (July 15, 2025) – Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX have revealed their rosters for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T. The event is slated for July 22 at Q2 Stadium, featuring players from both leagues showcasing their skills in a series of competitions.

This year’s challenge will include US Soccer legends Clint Dempsey and Lindsey Heaps, among others, as they join current stars from MLS and LIGA MX. Dempsey, a Texas native, returns home to participate, while Heaps, captain of the US Women’s National Team, adds her World Cup-winning experience to the lineup.

The MLS All-Stars consist of 10 players, including Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake, Sebastian Berhalter from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Alex Freeman of Orlando City SC. They will compete in five head-to-head challenges against LIGA MX All-Stars, including Mexican icon Oribe Peralta and Nicki Hernández from Club América.

The Skills Challenge aims to test the players’ ball control, accuracy, strategy, and teamwork. Each challenge contributes to charity, with both leagues donating $25,000 to their chosen foundations.

The event will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in both English and Spanish. Fans can expect thrilling moments and dramatic showdowns as MLS and LIGA MX continue their friendly rivalry, with LIGA MX currently leading the Skills Challenge series 2-1.

The Skills Challenge serves as an exciting prelude to the All-Star Game, allowing fans to see their favorite players in a unique format. With bold competitions like Goalie Wars making a return this year, the lineup promises to entertain soccer enthusiasts.