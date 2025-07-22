MLS and LIGA MX Players Set for All-Star Skills Challenge Tonight

AUSTIN, Texas — The stage is set for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T, taking place tonight at Q2 Stadium. MLS players, LIGA MX players, and special guests will showcase their talents in five different competitions starting at 9 p.m. ET.

This year, the MLS All-Star roster includes standout players like Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake, Sebastian Berhalter from Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and Alex Freeman of Orlando City SC. They will face off against LIGA MX players such as Alex Zendejas from Club América and Sergio Canales of CF Monterrey.

Fans can expect a thrilling evening as each side teams up for the five challenges, which include various skills tests designed to highlight talent, agility, and precision. Among the special guests participating are US Soccer legend Clint Dempsey and US Women’s National Team captain Lindsey Heaps, both joining the MLS side. LIGA MX will feature Mexican star Oribe Peralta and Nicki Hernández from Club América Femenil.

This marks the second consecutive year that top players from MLS and LIGA MX, alongside female soccer stars, will compete in this exciting event. Last year’s challenge brought much enthusiasm and was a crowd favorite.

Fans can watch the Skills Challenge through streaming on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, as well as on DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, and Amazon Prime Video. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET, with additional live audio on SiriusXM FC.

With high anticipation and competitive spirit in the air, the MLS and LIGA MX All-Stars are ready for an evening filled with fun and skill.