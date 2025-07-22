MLS and LIGA MX Unveil 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge Rosters

AUSTIN, Texas – Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX have announced the 10-player rosters for the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T. The event will take place on July 22 at Q2 Stadium. Players from both leagues will showcase their skills in a series of five challenges.

Among the notable participants is Clint Dempsey, a U.S. soccer legend, who played for several prominent clubs. Dempsey will be joined by Lindsey Heaps, the U.S. Women’s National Team captain currently playing with Lyon. LIGA MX will include Mexican great Oribe Peralta and Nicki Hernández from Club América as special guests.

This year marks the second consecutive time that MLS and LIGA MX greats, alongside top female players, will engage in the Skills Challenge. The competition aims to raise funds for charity, with each league competing for the 4ATX Foundation and MAS Cultura, resulting in $25,000 donations to each.

The Skills Challenge consists of five events: Shooting Challenge, Touch Challenge, Cross & Volley Challenge, Passing Challenge, and Crossbar Challenge. Last year’s competition saw a mix of excitement and fierce competition.

Brad Stuver, the Austin FC goalkeeper, is set to take part in the event, specifically in the Cross & Volley and Crossbar Challenges. The activities will be broadcasted live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

In addition to the Skills Challenge, the fan-favorite Goalie Wars competition will return this year, featuring MLS NEXT Pro goalkeepers in an elimination-style format. They will defend their net while attempting to score against each other, adding another layer of excitement to the event.

Diego Luna from Real Salt Lake and other talents from various teams will also take part in the showcase, emphasizing the broad representation of skills across the league. The 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge promises to be an entertaining evening as players demonstrate their athletic talents.