MLS 2025 Playoff Race Heats Up Ahead of Matchday 29

Los Angeles, CA

As the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs approach, the competition intensifies with just two months left in the regular season. The playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 22, with Wild Card matches kicking off the action in the run-up to the MLS Cup, which will be played on Dec. 6.

This weekend features several key matchups that could determine playoff spots. San Diego FC will face off against San Jose Earthquakes in a pivotal match. San Diego can secure a playoff berth if they win against San Jose and several other games fall in their favor. However, recent updates indicate San Diego cannot clinch this weekend.

In another key matchup, Minnesota United FC will host the Seattle Sounders, ranked third and fourth respectively in the Western Conference. Minnesota seeks to distance themselves from rivals while also recovering from a previous loss. Their chances hinge on Canadian striker, who has recorded 10 goals and 8 assists this season.

Meanwhile, the Sounders are riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and look to build momentum after a previous strong performance, despite missing multiple starters. Seattle’s solid roster depth was showcased with an impressive brace and an own goal last week.

The battle on Sunday will also include the Vancouver Whitecaps facing off against the Houston Dynamo. Vancouver, still in contention for the Supporters’ Shield, welcomes newly acquired Bayern Munich star, who is expected to make his debut this weekend. This matchup is crucial for both teams, as Houston sits just outside the playoff line.

With nine games left in the season, each match carries significant weight, influencing various teams’ paths toward the playoffs. As the excitement builds for the playoffs, fans are in for an exhilarating weekend of soccer.