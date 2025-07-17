ATLANTA, Georgia – Major League Soccer (MLS) showcased its young talent during Matchday 24, with several rising stars making impactful performances. A 20-year-old Jamaican goalkeeper, Jayden Hibbert, made his first start and secured his team’s solid play with four saves.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old forward from Columbus Crew, Taha Habroune, scored his first MLS goal in dramatic fashion, sealing a victory in the 93rd minute, making him the second youngest scorer in club history.

Idan Toklomati, a 20-year-old forward, scored his fourth goal of the season for Charlotte FC during their match, showing promise as rumors swirl around the team. Another standout was Nathan Ordaz, 21, who scored in his second consecutive game, contributing significantly to his team’s success.

A 19-year-old defender has also emerged as a key player in his team’s rise towards the Supporters’ Shield contest, assisting in two goals against their opponent this weekend.

Additonally, the weekend delivered thrilling matches with teams returning from international duty, leading to exciting displays of talent.

As the season progresses, attention will turn to how these young players continue to develop and contribute to their teams.