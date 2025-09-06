Sports
MMA Fighter Prates Almost Fights at UFC Paris Weigh-Ins
PARIS, France — Carlos Prates, a welterweight contender and MMA expert, nearly got into a fight at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Paris on Friday, Sept. 6, 2025. Though he is not set to compete, Prates traveled from the U.S. to support his friend Caio Borralho, who is scheduled to face Nassourdine Imavov in the main event.
The Fighting Nerds team, of which Prates is a member, is known for its close camaraderie. Fans at the weigh-ins were not surprised to see Prates in attendance, but many were taken aback when he squared off with Imavov’s agent. It remains unclear what exactly sparked the confrontation, but it likely relates to Borralho’s fight against Imavov the following night.
Witnesses reported that Prates had to be restrained to prevent him from throwing punches at the agent. “It was intense; the atmosphere was charged,” said one spectator. The incident highlights the competitive tension that often surrounds high-stakes matches in mixed martial arts.
On the fight night, Prates will be cheering for Borralho, who is looking to maintain his unbeaten UFC record of 7-0 by defeating Imavov. A win for Borralho could lead to a potential title shot against the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev.
The event at Accor Arena begins at 6 PM local time and features a critical matchup between Imavov and Borralho, who will battle for a title eliminator.
