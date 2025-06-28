Mobile Open-Air Cinema Enchants Summer Audiences in Kimolos, Greece

KIMOLIS, Greece — A unique cinematic experience is captivating audiences this summer through Cine Kalisperitis, a volunteer-led mobile open-air cinema project on the island of Kimolos. Starting its screenings in the early days of summer, this initiative offers film lovers an enchanting blend of movies set against picturesque backdrops in one of the Cyclades.

Cine Kalisperitis, named for the first evening star, invites viewers to enjoy classic films in various locations: from the sandy shores of Aliki beach to the cobbled streets near the island’s medieval castle. “We try to discover new places each year,” said Fotis Marinakis, a core volunteer with Kimolistes, the team behind the project. “Keeping things fresh makes it more enjoyable for everyone.”

The project aims to create a magical experience under starry skies, accompanied by the soothing scent of the Aegean breeze. With no admission fees, the team emphasizes community involvement and accessible culture. “Keeping screenings free is non-negotiable,” Marinakis noted. “It fosters community spirit and brings people together.”

Preparations for each screening are demanding, often beginning a day in advance. The volunteers rely on local support—including donations from residents and businesses—as well as the enthusiastic participation of islanders who help spread the word through posters and social media.

Since its inception, Cine Kalisperitis has attracted attendees from near and far, contributing to its growing reputation. “People come to the island just to join our screenings,” Marinakis shared. Additionally, the project has been recognized for its success: in 2023, it received the Silver Award at the Best City Awards for its cultural contributions.

This cinematic venture invites not just viewing but interaction. Audiences are encouraged to suggest films and ideas for future screenings, ensuring that the project evolves to meet the community’s desires. As the sun sets over Kimolos and the screen lights up, Cine Kalisperitis continues to redefine summer entertainment, combining film, nature, and connection in a way that resonates deeply with both locals and visitors alike.