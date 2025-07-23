T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand

BELLEVUE, Wash. (Reuters) — T-Mobile reported on Wednesday it has increased its forecast for annual postpaid net customer additions, reflecting strong demand for its mobile services.

The company now expects to gain between 6.1 million and 6.4 million subscribers in 2025, up from a previous estimate of 5.5 million to 6 million. This adjustment comes after T-Mobile added more wireless subscribers than expected in the second quarter, leading to a 6% rise in its shares during extended trading.

In recent months, U.S. telecom operators have introduced competitive trade-in deals and price guarantees to attract new users amid a dwindling market. T-Mobile’s new postpaid Experience plans, which include streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV+ with a five-year price lock, have proven popular with customers. “About 60% of the new accounts that join us are taking the Experience More and Experience Beyond plan,” said Jon Freier, president of T-Mobile’s Consumer Group.

T-Mobile’s strategic promotions and additional benefits have solidified its advantage over competitors and expanded its market share. The company reported adding 830,000 postpaid phone customers in the second quarter, surpassing FactSet estimates of 700,300 additions.

For its second-quarter earnings, T-Mobile recorded a total revenue of $21.13 billion, exceeding analyst predictions of $21.02 billion, according to data from LSEG. While T-Mobile led the big three U.S. telecom carriers in reporting results, rival AT&T has also recently exceeded quarterly profit estimates, and Verizon lowered its annual profit forecast on Monday.