Mocs Overwhelm Warriors in Lopsided Basketball Match

Chattanooga, TN — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team secured a decisive 97-46 victory over Southern Wesleyan University on December 30, 2025, at McKenzie Arena. This win brought the Mocs’ overall record to 8-5 as they head into Southern Conference play.

Izzy McPherson shined for the Mocs, leading with 19 points, aided by a strong shooting performance that saw her connect on six of ten attempts, including three of her six shots from beyond the arc. Kalifa Ford also had an impressive outing, scoring 18 points without missing a shot. Ava Card contributed 13 points, while Elena Elisaldez rounded out the scoring with 11 points.

The Mocs executed offensively with remarkable efficiency, shooting 54% from the field and successfully hitting 12 of 21 three-point attempts. Head coach Deandra Schirmer expressed pride in her team’s focus and preparation following the winter break. “I think that when you hit shots, it cures a lot of things,” Schirmer said.

On the defensive front, the Mocs limited the Warriors to just 28% shooting and forced 23 turnovers, turning those mistakes into 26 points. However, Coach Schirmer noted some concerns with their defensive performance, highlighting weaknesses that allowed opponents to find open shots.

Elisaldez added to her offensive effort with four steals, while freshman forward Evie Bruce showcased her versatility with three steals, two blocks, and her 11 points along with seven rebounds.

McPherson, who faced injury challenges last season, expressed confidence in her team’s potential. “Hitting shots feels great, and maybe we were at our best offensively, but defensively it was nowhere near that,” she said. “I think once we do get there, we can be very good, very scary.”

The Mocs will begin their Southern Conference schedule on January 8 when they host Wofford.