Entertainment
Model Chase Carter Reflects on Early Rejections and Career Success
Nassau, Bahamas – Chase Carter, a model who has worked with major brands like Victoria's Secret, recently opened up about her challenging beginnings in the industry. Speaking on the Holding Kourt podcast, aired in June 2025, she shared her story of rejection at just 13 years old.
Carter explained that during her start in modeling, she received harsh feedback from multiple agencies. They criticized her appearance, stating her ‘hips were too big’ and her ‘nose was too big.’ This discouragement came after several meetings in New York, where she was told to come back when she was taller.
After facing four rejections, her spirits were low. Then, IMG Models recognized her potential. “They’re the only agency who gave me a shot,” Carter reflected on her experience. This led to a life-changing contract that fueled her career.
Following her signing, Carter became a recognized name in fashion, featuring in campaigns for brands like Maybelline and Urban Outfitters, along with making it to the Sports Illustrated 2018 Swimsuit Issue. Off the runway, Carter finds joy in family life with MLB player Cody Bellinger, whom she met in 2020. The couple welcomed two daughters: Caiden in November 2021 and Cy in April 2023, and they tied the knot later.
Carter’s experiences shed light on the difficult realities of the modeling industry, especially for young women. She believes her story reflects the importance of perseverance and self-belief. Throughout her journey, Carter remained dedicated to both her modeling career and her family.
Chase Carter’s path emphasizes that despite setbacks, dreams can be achieved with hard work. Her ongoing success serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.
