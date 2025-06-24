Model Emily Ratajkowski Discusses Style Evolution Post-Motherhood

NEW YORK, NY — Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski shared her evolving personal style since becoming a mother in a candid interview published on June 18, 2025. At 34, Ratajkowski reflected on how motherhood has reshaped her approach to dressing, particularly during daily routines like school pick-ups.

In the interview, Ratajkowski explained, “It’s a little bit of a walk to my son’s school now, so I can’t wear heeled shoes. But, when I was in the city, we lived two blocks from his preschool, and I would often just leave for work from there.” She mentioned that at that time, she would sometimes dress up for her filmed podcast.

Ratajkowski also discussed her desire to break free from traditional motherhood fashion norms, stating, “Oh, I was definitely dressed up compared to them. I think that’s actually one of the ways I really enjoy being subversive with motherhood. There’s so much around what a mom should look like.”

In a recent fashion shoot, she showed off a variety of outfits, including red leather Prada shorts paired with a white floral blouse and a floral 1960s-inspired Prada dress for the cover, where she is seen lounging in the grass.

Amidst discussing her style, Ratajkowski addressed her personal life, stating, “Not centering men is really wonderful.” She noted the importance of building a community with women and queer individuals, moving beyond the influence of straight men in her daily interactions.

Reflecting on her dating experiences since her divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski shared, “I still like men. I just have zero straight men in my life, unless they’re a romantic interest.” She expressed a desire to meet new people and remains open to dating, including women.

Ratajkowski’s journey combines both personal growth and professional evolution, embracing her identity as a mother and a public figure.