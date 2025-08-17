Model Kseniya Alexandrova Dies After Elk Hits Car in Russia

TVER OBLAST, Russia — Kseniya Alexandrova, a 30-year-old model and former Miss Universe contestant, died after an elk crashed through the windshield of a vehicle she was riding in. The tragic incident occurred on July 5 while Alexandrova was traveling with her husband in Tver Oblast, Russia.

According to reports, Alexandrova was in the passenger seat when the elk suddenly jumped onto the road, resulting in fatal injuries. Her husband, who was driving, described the scene, stating, “From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything.” He remembered Alexandrova being unconscious after the crash, adding, “Everything was covered in blood.”

Other drivers stopped to assist, and emergency services arrived within about 15 minutes. Alexandrova was rushed to a hospital in Moscow but succumbed to her injuries on August 12, according to reports. The couple had been married just four months before the accident.

Throughout her career, Alexandrova represented Russia at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant and was first runner-up in the Miss Russia competition the same year. Her modeling agency, Modus Vivendis, confirmed her passing in a statement shared on social media, expressing deep sadness over her loss.

"Kseniya was bright [and] talented. She knew how to inspire, support and give warmth to everyone who was around. For us, she will forever remain a symbol of beauty, kindness, and inner strength," the agency wrote.

Alexandrova earned her degree from Moscow Pedagogical State University and was also a practicing psychologist. Her death has shocked fans and friends alike, as they remember her vibrant personality and accomplishments.