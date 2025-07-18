Model Reacts to Phone Theft with Emotional Social Media Outcry

London, England – Emma Van Der Hoek, a model and influencer, shared her distress on social media after her phone was snatched for the second time in three months. The incident occurred in broad daylight on Tuesday while she was walking alone, raising concerns about safety in the area.

CCTV footage captured the moment a young man wearing a face mask approached Van Der Hoek and ripped the phone from her hand before fleeing. Dramatic clips show her attempting to chase the thief, who had a second accomplice dressed in black following close behind.

Describing her experience on Instagram, Van Der Hoek expressed that the ordeal was “emotionally exhausting” and raised alarm about her ability to walk freely in what she considered a “safe” neighborhood. She wrote, “It’s reached a point where I can’t even walk two minutes down the street without looking over my shoulder.”

The video of the incident has since gone viral, amassing nearly 500,000 views on TikTok. Van Der Hoek also critiqued the numerous victim-blaming comments that accompanied the footage, stating, “If you think this is my fault, you seriously need to go to therapy.”

In a separate post, she addressed the normalization of theft in London, lamenting that victims are often blamed instead of criminals being held accountable. She urged the boys who stole her phone to return it, offering to delete the video if they complied.

According to reports, incidents of phone theft in London have drastically increased, with up to 192 phones stolen daily. This rise in crime highlights a concerning trend, as criminals are utilizing mopeds and electric bikes to snatch phones from unsuspecting owners and escape quickly.

Van Der Hoek’s experience sheds light on growing fears among London residents about personal safety and theft. The fluctuations in crime rates reflect broader societal issues surrounding accountability and safety in urban environments.