Moderate Drought Persists in Western New York Amid Limited Rain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A moderate drought continues to affect western Monroe County, along with Genesee and Orleans Counties, as much of Western New York faces abnormally dry conditions. The forecast includes a few rain showers anticipated to arrive with a cold front on Sunday; however, rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a quarter of an inch.

Weather experts note that this light rain will provide minimal relief from the drought. Meteorologists predict that tonight, skies will remain fair but will begin to cloud over after midnight, with low temperatures expected to be in the upper 60s.

As Sunday progresses, the morning will start muggy, with potential passing showers or even a thundershower into the early afternoon. The high for the day is predicted to reach near 80 degrees, with a drop in humidity expected later in the day.

Looking ahead to Monday, sunny skies are anticipated, maintaining the dry trend with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Meanwhile, News10NBC First Alert meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Erin, currently a Category 5 storm with winds exceeding 160 miles per hour.

The hurricane is located about 175 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Officials believe that the storm’s current trajectory will keep it safely offshore from the U.S. East Coast. However, large waves and significant rip tides pose the greatest risk to beachgoers along the coast.

Residents are advised to stay tuned to News10NBC for ongoing updates on weather shifts and the drought situation.