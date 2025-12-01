Moderate Solar Flare Disrupts Space Weather Conditions

COLORADO, USA – A moderate solar flare, classified as an M5.9 event, occurred on December 1, 2025, at 03:02 UTC, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

The flare originated from a newly identified sunspot group rotating onto the Eastern solar limb. Initial observations from the SUVI 131 imagery indicated this impulsive solar event, which falls under the R2 (Moderate) category.

As a result of this solar activity, there have been reported effects on radio communications. Users on the sunlit side may experience weak to minor degradation in high-frequency (HF) radio communication, with occasional interruptions. Low-frequency navigation signals have also been briefly affected.

The Space Weather Prediction Center advises the public that analysis of any associated coronal mass ejections (CMEs) will be conducted as more imagery becomes available. Updates will be provided on their website, encouraging those interested to stay tuned for further developments.

No significant data has been reported for radio blackouts or geomagnetic storms related to this solar flare as of the latest update.