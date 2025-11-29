News
Moderate Solar Flare Disrupts Communication and Navigation Signals
Colorado, USA – A moderate solar flare classified as M5.9 (R2-Moderate) was observed on November 28, 2025, at 22:46 UTC. The flare originated from a sunspot group that had just rotated onto the Eastern solar limb.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the flash of energy caused weak to minor degradation in high-frequency (HF) radio communication on the sunlit side of the Earth. Users may have experienced occasional loss of radio contact during this event.
Low-frequency navigation signals were also affected, showing brief intervals of degradation. This may impact sailors and pilots who rely on these signals for navigation.
While there have been no reported severe impacts from this event, NOAA stated that further analysis will be conducted to assess any associated coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that may result from the flare. Additional imagery will be reviewed and published as it becomes available.
NOAA encourages the public to stay updated on the situation through its web page for any new developments about solar activity and its potential effects on Earth.
