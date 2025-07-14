Entertainment
Modern Family Star Opens Up About Pacemaker Surgery
Los Angeles, CA – Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” has revealed that she underwent surgery to have a pacemaker implanted. The actress shared this surprising news during a recent interview, highlighting that this procedure is not just for older adults.
Vergara explained that the decision to get a pacemaker came after experiencing health issues that prompted her doctor to recommend the surgery. She expressed her hope that sharing her experience would help raise awareness about heart health, especially among younger individuals.
“I used to think pacemakers were only for elderly people,” she said. “But I learned that they can be crucial for anyone with heart rhythm problems, regardless of age.”
The star’s openness about her health struggle has resonated with fans, many of whom are surprised to learn about her condition. Vergara has always been a vocal advocate for health awareness and encourages others to pay attention to their bodies.
By sharing her journey, Vergara aims to demystify heart issues and emphasize the importance of regular health check-ups. She hopes that her story encourages others to seek help when needed.
