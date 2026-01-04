Moderna Loses $766 Million for Bird Flu Vaccine Development Amid Controversy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump administration has canceled $766 million previously awarded to Moderna Inc. for the development of a bird flu vaccine. The Health and Human Services Department notified the company on Wednesday that it would withdraw funds initially granted in July and January.

The funds were allocated through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which focuses on medical responses to potential pandemics. Moderna’s new vaccine, known as mRNA-1018, uses the same mRNA technology that facilitated the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has voiced skepticism about mRNA vaccines despite substantial evidence confirming their safety and effectiveness. The funding cancellation coincided with positive interim results from an early-stage trial of mRNA-1018, which demonstrated a robust immune response in 300 healthy adults.

“While the termination of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased by the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this interim analysis,” Moderna stated. The H5N1 bird flu virus, which is primarily found in wild birds, infected hundreds of cattle in several U.S. states last year. In the U.S., at least 70 human cases of bird flu have been reported, mostly mild, with one fatality.

Experts warn that mutations in the virus could enable it to become more virulent or spread more easily among humans, posing a potential pandemic threat. Moderna received $176 million in July 2024 and $590 million in January for further vaccine development.

The January award was designated to support late-stage clinical trials that would assess the vaccine’s effectiveness against pandemic viruses, including bird flu.