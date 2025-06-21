Modi Leads Global Yoga Day Celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of International Yoga Day on June 21, 2025, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The event included a massive yoga session, part of a 26-km-long corridor stretching from R.K. Beach to Bhogapuram.

During his address, Modi extended warm greetings to people across India and the world, highlighting that this year marks the 11th celebration since the U.N. officially declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014. He praised the global acceptance of yoga, noting that 175 countries have adopted this practice.

Reflecting on yoga’s journey, the Prime Minister recalled India’s initiative to propose International Yoga Day to the U.N., which received widespread international support. He emphasized that yoga’s growth signifies a collective mission for humanity’s greater good.

Modi also expressed pride in various inclusivity initiatives surrounding yoga, mentioning individuals with disabilities reading yogic texts in Braille and enthusiastic youth participation in Yoga Olympiads. He illustrated yoga’s universal nature, saying, “Yoga is for everyone and for all, Beyond Boundaries, Beyond Backgrounds, Beyond age or ability.”

Commending the local organization of the event, he congratulated leaders such as Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. Modi praised the Yogandhra Abhiyan, a program that has engaged over two crore citizens in its activities, reflecting public participation.

This year’s theme for International Yoga Day is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The Prime Minister said that human well-being is interconnected with the health of the environment, including soil, water, animals, and plants. He urged everyone to recognize their role in nurturing both personal and communal health.

In his remarks, Modi viewed yoga as a solution to modern stress and conflicts, calling it a “pause button humanity needs.” He encouraged nations to adopt yoga into public policies to advance peace and cooperation globally.

Modi also noted that modern research is validating yoga’s efficacy in improving health, particularly through findings from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. He highlighted initiatives like the National Ayush Mission, which aims to promote yoga across India.

To tackle obesity, a growing concern worldwide, he launched a call for citizens to reduce oil consumption in their diets by 10 percent. Beyond personal health, he envisioned a movement to make yoga a public phenomenon.

Making his concluding remarks, Modi stated, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health should become a global resolution.” His call for unity through yoga resonates with the growing trend of global yoga participation.