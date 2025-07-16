Moeller Faces Misolic at Nordea Open with Betting Odds Favoring Misolic

Sweden, July 18, 2023 — Elmer Moeller, currently ranked No. 102 in the world, is set to battle Filip Misolic, ranked No. 105, in the Round of 32 at the Nordea Open today. The match promises excitement as Misolic enters as the favorite with odds of -165, while Moeller stands as the underdog at +130.

According to the latest betting information, Misolic has a 62.3% implied probability of winning the match. These odds were updated early Tuesday morning at 2:36 AM ET.

