Mohamed Diawara Eyes NBA Draft After Promising Season

Cholet, France — Mohamed Diawara, a 20-year-old forward, is looking to make his mark in the NBA as he anticipates being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Paris native has had a standout season with Cholet Basket, playing an average of over 20 minutes per game and posting solid stats in his first full season in Betclic Élite.

With an average of 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, Diawara has caught the attention of scouts and teams ahead of the draft. He officially declared for the draft on April 17, eager to embrace the chance to join the highest level of basketball globally.

“The main goal was to prepare myself as best as possible for the draft and to evolve in the NBA next year,” Diawara said. He has tried to maintain focus despite the buzz surrounding him on social media and within basketball circles.

Reflecting on his season, he stated, “I’m quite happy with my performance for my first season in (Betclic) Élite. Sure, I can do much better. I won’t stop at what I’ve achieved so far.” His team, Cholet, reached the quarterfinals of the Betclic Élite playoffs.

Diawara’s basketball journey started later than most, initially playing soccer before shifting to basketball at age nine. “At first, it was just a hobby,” he explained. “But when I joined the Pôle Espoir, that’s when it became serious.”

To maximize his draft chances, Diawara seeks advice from experienced players, including former NBA player Koby Brea. “Every piece of advice is valuable,” he noted. Having trained with other promising French prospects, he is motivated to follow in their footsteps.

Diawara maintains a rigorous training and recovery routine, paying attention to his diet, sleep, and off-court activities. “At Cholet, there’s really not much else to do, which helps me stay focused,” he joked.

Looking ahead, he mentioned a desire to join the Phoenix Suns, highlighting their potential roster changes and the possibility of fitting into their plans. “I want to join the elite of world basketball, whichever team that may be,” he expressed.

As the draft approaches, Diawara awaits the outcome, currently projected to be a late second-round pick. His journey continues as he strives to achieve his dreams in the NBA.