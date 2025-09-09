Sports
Mohamed Salah Leads Egypt in Crucial World Cup Qualifier Against Burkina Faso
Cairo, Egypt — Egypt‘s captain Mohamed Salah will lead his team in a key World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
A victory for the Pharaohs would secure their first-place position in Group A, making them one step closer to the expanded 48-team tournament in North America. Currently, Africa has nine group winners who will earn spots in this upcoming World Cup.
In their last match on Friday, Salah scored a penalty in Egypt’s 2-0 victory over Ethiopia, helping maintain a five-point lead over Burkina Faso. Earlier that day, Burkina Faso defeated Djibouti 6-0, with two goals from Dango Ouattara.
Last year, Egypt beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Cairo, showcasing a strong start with two early goals from Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet. In this qualifying campaign, Egypt has scored 16 goals in seven matches, with Salah contributing seven of those goals.
Salah currently ranks second in the Golden Boot race, trailing Gabon’s Denis Bouanga by one goal. This comes after a tough setback for Salah when he missed a penalty in a playoff shootout against Senegal, which denied Egypt a spot at the 2022 World Cup.
Following the disappointment, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp expressed confidence in Salah’s resilience. “Mo wants to win again. His desire will be bigger now than ever,” said Klopp during a press conference.
As Egypt prepares for this crucial match, Salah’s experience and skill will be vital for their success in the qualifiers.
