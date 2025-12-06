Mohamed Salah Questions Future at Liverpool Amid Manager Discontent

Liverpool, England – Mohamed Salah has openly criticized Liverpool FC, expressing feelings of being “thrown under the bus” after being benched for the third consecutive match. This unexpected development has raised questions regarding his future with the club, especially following his strained relationship with head coach Arne Slot.

After Saturday’s match against Leeds, Salah said, “I’m very, very disappointed to be fair. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why.” He added that he feels as though he is being scapegoated for Liverpool’s struggles this season.

The 33-year-old forward insisted, “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all the blame.” Salah hinted that his time at Anfield might be coming to an end during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Egyptian international stated, “I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me that someone doesn’t want me in the club.” He emphasized his love for Liverpool, stating, “This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always.”

Salah’s comments come as Liverpool prepares for their next match against Inter at the San Siro on Tuesday and then faces Brighton & Hove Albion on December 13. This game may potentially be Salah’s last before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Despite his previous brilliance, where he scored 29 goals last season and helped Liverpool win the Premier League, this season has seen a dip in his form. Salah has managed only four goals in 13 Premier League appearances, leading to criticism over his performances both offensively and defensively.

Speculation arises regarding Salah’s future as sources have indicated interest from the Saudi Pro League, particularly from clubs like Al-Hilal. However, Salah refused to address these rumors directly, stating, “I don’t want to answer this question, because the club is going to take me to a different direction.”

Salah’s frustrations are compounded by his history with the club, having joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017 and evolving into one of their most significant players. As he faces a crossroads in his career, Salah’s uncertain status at Liverpool has left many fans anxious about what may happen next.