Sports
Mohammad Yahya Seeks Redemption at UFC Fight in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, UAE — Emirati UFC fighter Mohammad Yahya is set to step into the Octagon this Saturday, July 26, aiming for his first victory against American striker Steven Nguyen. This fight marks a crucial moment in Yahya’s career following a challenging year.
Yahya made headlines as the first and only Emirati to compete in the UFC. His previous bouts have been tough; he lost his debut in October 2023 against Trevor Peek by unanimous decision and faced a more painful setback in August 2024. A first-round TKO loss occurred after he fractured his shin just 30 seconds into the match.
“I couldn’t move in my last fight,” Yahya recalled. “I checked one of his kicks early and fractured my shinbone. Since then, I’ve just been focused on improving my footwork and training.”
The past year has seen Yahya not only recover from his injury but also evolve as a fighter. He switched divisions, moving from lightweight to featherweight and enlisted new coaches, including one from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp. “Training with someone from Khabib’s team has brought a new layer of strategy and discipline,” he said.
Now, Yahya feels stronger and faster than ever. Despite the pressure, he embraces his role as a representative for Emirati fighters, noting the evolution of MMA in the UAE from nonexistence to a world-class sport.
“When I started at 14, there were no MMA events here,” he said. “But now? Abu Dhabi hosts the biggest UFC cards and supports amateur and youth development.”
For Yahya, winning means much more than personal achievement; it symbolizes local pride and the growing fight culture in his country. “Raising the UAE flag in the UFC has always been my dream,” he stated.
He feels a sense of responsibility toward younger Emirati fans who view him as a source of hope and inspiration. “Some of the messages made me sad that I didn’t win,” he mentioned, expressing his desire to make it up to them this time.
With both fighters seeking their first UFC win, Yahya respects the challenge Nguyen presents. “This is the UFC. Everyone here is the best,” he acknowledged. “I’m very confident in my skills and that I’ll come out with the W.”
After the fight, Yahya plans to take another training holiday, possibly in Thailand, to celebrate the hard work he has put into his preparation.
As the fight approaches, his message to fans is filled with determination: “I can promise to be a different athlete. Different Person. Different fighter. This is going to be my best performance ever.”
