Sports
Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard
Las Vegas, NV – Mohammed Alakel, a rising junior lightweight contender from Riyadh, is ready to step into the spotlight on September 13. He will compete against Travis Kent Crawford as part of the undercard for the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.
At just 21 years old and with only five professional fights under his belt, Alakel is facing one of the biggest challenges of his career. He recently celebrated a first-round knockout victory on the Moses Itauma-Dillian Whyte undercard and now looks to build on that momentum.
Crawford, who hails from Texas, has struggled recently, suffering two decision losses in his last bouts. Despite his record of 7-4 with 2 KOs, the young fighter is expected to rise to the occasion in what could be a pivotal fight for his career.
Alakel remains confident and believes he is prepared for the pressures of high-stakes boxing. “It’s a big stage but I believe I was born for it,” he said. “I’m not shying away from this moment; I’m ready for it.”
This fight will be Alakel’s first-ever scheduled 10-rounder, and he recognizes the importance of this opportunity. “I just want to continue stepping up my level of competition,” he added. “That’s the only way to get to the top – exactly where I want to be.”
Recent Posts
- Phillies Sweep Mets, Duran Shines in Game Finale
- Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Set for 2026 Exhibition Bout
- Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard
- WrestleMania 43 to be Held in Saudi Arabia in 2027
- Aggies Face Notre Dame in Chance to End Long Streak
- Eric Trump to Donate Book Proceeds to Honor Charlie Kirk
- Marcus Freeman and Joanna: A Family’s Journey Through Challenges and Success
- Borderlands 4 Launches, Elevates Looter-Shooter Experience with New Features
- The Witcher Season 4 Set for October Premiere on Netflix
- Illegal Streaming Site Shut Down Before NFL Season Start
- Top Artists Set to Perform at Sea.Hear.Now Festival This Weekend
- Real Salt Lake Hosts Sporting Kansas City in Crucial Matchup
- Young Boy with Leukemia Joins Phillies Player on Special Day
- Vince Vaughn Shines in New Vegas Drama ‘Easy’s Waltz’
- Drew Brees: Saints Can Compete for NFC South Title Despite Struggles
- Astros Face Braves in Key Matchup with Altuve Highlighting Player Props
- Viv Prince, Eccentric Drummer of The Pretty Things, Dies at 84
- Dakota Johnson Dazzles in Sheer Gucci Gown at Charity Dinner
- Yankees Defeat Red Sox 5-3, Secure Series Win
- Virginia Tech Suffers Embarrassing Loss Amid Recruits’ Visits