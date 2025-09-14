Mohammed Alakel Prepares for Major Fight on Canelo-Crawford Undercard

Las Vegas, NV – Mohammed Alakel, a rising junior lightweight contender from Riyadh, is ready to step into the spotlight on September 13. He will compete against Travis Kent Crawford as part of the undercard for the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez–Terence Crawford fight at Allegiant Stadium.

At just 21 years old and with only five professional fights under his belt, Alakel is facing one of the biggest challenges of his career. He recently celebrated a first-round knockout victory on the Moses Itauma-Dillian Whyte undercard and now looks to build on that momentum.

Crawford, who hails from Texas, has struggled recently, suffering two decision losses in his last bouts. Despite his record of 7-4 with 2 KOs, the young fighter is expected to rise to the occasion in what could be a pivotal fight for his career.

Alakel remains confident and believes he is prepared for the pressures of high-stakes boxing. “It’s a big stage but I believe I was born for it,” he said. “I’m not shying away from this moment; I’m ready for it.”

This fight will be Alakel’s first-ever scheduled 10-rounder, and he recognizes the importance of this opportunity. “I just want to continue stepping up my level of competition,” he added. “That’s the only way to get to the top – exactly where I want to be.”