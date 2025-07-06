Sports
Mohammed Siraj Steps Up as India Challenges England in 2nd Test
Grenada, West Indies – In a thrilling second Test match, Mohammed Siraj showcased his skills and stepped up for India, contributing significantly in the absence of injured star bowler Jasprit Bumrah. On the pivotal third day of play, India faced England, battling against a rain-affected schedule.
Siraj’s outstanding performance on the field included vital wicket-taking deliveries that put pressure on England’s batsmen. “He has the ability to change the game, and he proved that today,” said India’s bowling coach after the team’s encouraging display.
Amidst five quick wickets falling throughout the day, Travis Head‘s impressive innings came to an end, while Steve Smith managed to score a half-century before being dismissed by allrounder Justin Greaves.
Earlier, Indian opener Shubman Gill executed a strategy that paid off, showing great skill as he scored a significant number of runs, a feat that was a product of his rigorous net practice. Cameron Green also made headlines by achieving his first half-century at the No. 3 position, but fell immediately after to Siraj.
India’s plans for a significant lead grew stronger as the players looked to capitalize on the momentum gained. With strong contributions from both bowlers and batsmen, the team aims to keep up the pressure as they move into the later stages of the match. As Varun Aaron noted, “We have a solid mix of experience and youth in our bowling attack, which is invaluable for us right now.”
The match continues to be a closely watched spectacle, with fans eagerly anticipating how both teams will adapt to the changing conditions and intensity as the series unfolds.
