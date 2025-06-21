Mohammed Usman Celebrates Kamaru’s UFC Comeback as He Prepares for Own Fight

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Usman is feeling the excitement as his brother, Kamaru Usman, returns to the UFC with a victory. Last weekend, Kamaru won a closely watched fight against his opponent, Kevin Buckley, marking his first win since 2021. Mohammed is now preparing for his own match this Saturday in Azerbaijan against Hamdy Abdelwahab.

Mohammed expressed his joy over Kamaru’s win during an interview on UFC Unfiltered. “I was ecstatic,” he said. “He’s my brother. Like, he wins, I win. That’s the feeling you get from watching your brother.” He shared his nerves as he watched Kamaru fight Buckley, recalling, “Every time he’s in a stand-up situation, I’m like, get him down. Don’t give him too much time.”

While Kamaru secured a decision win, Mohammed noted that Buckley had some strong moments, especially in the final round. “If you got hit with a brick, you’d be swollen too,” Mohammed said, referring to Buckley’s powerful punches.

Meanwhile, Kamaru’s victory reignites his goal of reclaiming the welterweight title, currently held by Leon Edwards. However, fellow fighters, including #2-ranked contender Sean Brady, have cast doubts on Kamaru skipping ahead in title contention without another fight.

Brady noted, “You’re coming off a three-fight skid. I know what he’s trying to say. He has the biggest name in the division, but it’s like, let’s see who the no. 1 contender is.” Brady also expressed interest in fighting Kamaru for a title shot.

This weekend, Mohammed hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps as he faces Abdelwahab. He believes the emotional support from his family during fights is crucial. “My mom was there, dad, everybody was smiling,” he said. “I just felt very happy for him.”