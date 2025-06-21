Sports
Mohammed Usman Celebrates Kamaru’s UFC Comeback as He Prepares for Own Fight
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Usman is feeling the excitement as his brother, Kamaru Usman, returns to the UFC with a victory. Last weekend, Kamaru won a closely watched fight against his opponent, Kevin Buckley, marking his first win since 2021. Mohammed is now preparing for his own match this Saturday in Azerbaijan against Hamdy Abdelwahab.
Mohammed expressed his joy over Kamaru’s win during an interview on UFC Unfiltered. “I was ecstatic,” he said. “He’s my brother. Like, he wins, I win. That’s the feeling you get from watching your brother.” He shared his nerves as he watched Kamaru fight Buckley, recalling, “Every time he’s in a stand-up situation, I’m like, get him down. Don’t give him too much time.”
While Kamaru secured a decision win, Mohammed noted that Buckley had some strong moments, especially in the final round. “If you got hit with a brick, you’d be swollen too,” Mohammed said, referring to Buckley’s powerful punches.
Meanwhile, Kamaru’s victory reignites his goal of reclaiming the welterweight title, currently held by Leon Edwards. However, fellow fighters, including #2-ranked contender Sean Brady, have cast doubts on Kamaru skipping ahead in title contention without another fight.
Brady noted, “You’re coming off a three-fight skid. I know what he’s trying to say. He has the biggest name in the division, but it’s like, let’s see who the no. 1 contender is.” Brady also expressed interest in fighting Kamaru for a title shot.
This weekend, Mohammed hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps as he faces Abdelwahab. He believes the emotional support from his family during fights is crucial. “My mom was there, dad, everybody was smiling,” he said. “I just felt very happy for him.”
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742