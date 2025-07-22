Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Surpasses $1 Million in North America

Mumbai, India – Mohit Suri‘s latest romantic drama, ‘Saiyaara,’ has emerged as a box office sensation. The film crossed the $1 million mark in North America within just four days of its release and has earned an impressive Rs 105.75 crore in India.

Featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, ‘Saiyaara’ has captivated audiences with its strong storytelling, catchy music, and the chemistry between its lead pair. After a strong opening weekend, the film continued to perform well, posting $270,000 on its fourth day in North America, making it the second-highest Monday gross of the year.

According to industry insiders, the day-wise collection breakdown reflects positive word-of-mouth and growing audience interest. Suri, known for hits like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ek Villain,’ is once again lauded for his flair in blending romance and drama.

In India, ‘Saiyaara’ quickly climbed the box office rankings, surpassing other big films such as ‘Kesari 2’ and ‘Jaat.’ As a result, it is now the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. With no major competition on the horizon, analysts predict that it could continue to rise in the rankings.

Suri’s impressive ability to launch new talent and rejuvenate careers has been evident throughout his career. He has played a significant role in boosting the careers of stars such as Shraddha Kapoor. Now, with the success of ‘Saiyaara,’ he may have found another duo to propel into stardom.

As ‘Saiyaara’ continues its successful run at the box office, both fans and critics are eager to see how high it can climb in the coming weeks.