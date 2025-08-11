CHISINAU, Moldova — A Moldovan court sentenced Eugenia Gutul, the leader of the Gagauzia autonomous region, to seven years in prison on August 5 for funneling money from Russia to support a pro-Russian political party. The party, linked to exiled businessman Ilan Shor, was banned amid allegations of foreign interference in Moldova’s politics.

The court found Gutul guilty of transferring undeclared funds into Moldova between 2019 and 2022. Prosecutors said the money was used to finance Shor’s party, which has been accused of attempting to undermine the pro-European government in Chisinau.

Along with sending funds, Gutul was also convicted of accepting $2.5 million from an organized crime group to manage the party’s operations in various regions of Moldova. Gutul, who had denied the charges, claims the prosecution was politically motivated. “This decision has nothing to do with justice,” she said. “This is a political massacre.”

The Kremlin criticized the ruling, arguing it was an attack on democracy and freedom of expression. Spokesman Dmitri Peskov said, “We see how the opposition is being clamped down in every possible way.”

Following the court’s decision, more than 100 supporters gathered outside the courthouse in Chisinau to protest. They chanted “Shame” while expressing their solidarity with Gutul. It is reported that Gutul has faced EU and U.S. sanctions because of her alleged connections to efforts to destabilize Moldova.

As Moldova prepares for its parliamentary elections on September 28, concerns grow over the influence of Moscow in the country’s affairs. Previously, Moldovan authorities accused Shor of transferring $24 million through a Russian bank to influence voters during elections and a referendum on EU membership.