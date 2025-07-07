Moldovan Leaders Push for EU Membership at Historic Summit

CHISINAU, Moldova, July 4 (Reuters) – President Maia Sandu emphasized that Moldovans hold the key to the country’s European Union membership aspirations during a press conference at the first Moldova-EU summit on Friday. As Moldova approaches an election in September, Sandu hopes her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) will secure its place in parliament.

Sandu, aiming for EU membership by 2030, highlighted the economic challenges faced by the nation, one of the poorest in Europe. The election will see PAS contend against the pro-Russian Socialist Party for a parliamentary majority, following a narrow victory over a Socialist candidate in her re-election last year. A recent referendum showed that support for joining the EU narrowly surpassed 50%.

“Prosperity and peace do not occur for nothing, you have to build them,” Sandu said, stressing the importance of collective effort and unity among citizens. “When citizens are united and choose the correct path and proceed along it, the European Union is already happening here.” She warned that the only risk to progress is if they decide to halt their momentum.

Sandu has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing Moscow of attempts to destabilize Moldova. In contrast, Russian officials argue that many Moldovans still wish to maintain ties with Moscow and accuse Sandu of promoting Russophobia.

Opinion polls predict a challenging election with no single party likely to achieve a majority. If this occurs, pro-European parties may need to negotiate post-election alliances. During the summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa announced a 270 million euro ($318 million) Economic Growth Plan for Moldova. Additionally, an agreement was reached to allow Moldovans to communicate in EU countries without roaming charges, fostering business connections.