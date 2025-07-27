News
Molina Healthcare Day at Ohio State Fair Offers Free Services
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday marks Molina Healthcare Day at the Ohio State Fair, providing visitors with heat-beating items and expert advice on Medicaid and Medicare coverage.
The Molina Healthcare tent is open to fairgoers, who can also enjoy free entry with their fair admission. One highlight of the day includes the Ohio History Museum Highlights Tour at 1:30 p.m., where attendees can learn about Ohio’s rich past.
Entertainment at the fair features performances by local artists such as Ari Bolin, Billy Kidd, and the Chuck Starr Band. Guests can also look forward to the Great Lakes Timber Show and a performance by the Hilarious Hypnotist Catherine Hickland throughout the day.
The Ohio State Fair Concert Series will feature Morris Day and The Time, with special guest ConFunkShun, performing live at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert, which include fair admission, can be purchased at various outlets.
For a full schedule of events and more information, visitors are encouraged to check the Ohio State Fair website or download their app.
Recent Posts
- Dodgers’ Dustin May Could Be Key Trade Chip Before Deadline
- Ian Baker-Finch Retires from CBS Sports After 30-Year Career
- Tigers’ Pitcher Jack Flaherty Activates Contract Boost Amid Team Struggles
- Struggling Starters Bryce Elder and Jack Leiter Face Off in Texas
- Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final
- National Bank Open Returns with Sportsnet’s Exclusive Coverage in July
- Celtic to Face Falkirk in Premier Sports Cup Last 16 Draw
- Nigeria Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure 10th WAFCON Title
- Cold Front Triggers Tropical Downpours Across Gulf Coast
- Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns