Molina Healthcare Day at Ohio State Fair Offers Free Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday marks Molina Healthcare Day at the Ohio State Fair, providing visitors with heat-beating items and expert advice on Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

The Molina Healthcare tent is open to fairgoers, who can also enjoy free entry with their fair admission. One highlight of the day includes the Ohio History Museum Highlights Tour at 1:30 p.m., where attendees can learn about Ohio’s rich past.

Entertainment at the fair features performances by local artists such as Ari Bolin, Billy Kidd, and the Chuck Starr Band. Guests can also look forward to the Great Lakes Timber Show and a performance by the Hilarious Hypnotist Catherine Hickland throughout the day.

The Ohio State Fair Concert Series will feature Morris Day and The Time, with special guest ConFunkShun, performing live at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert, which include fair admission, can be purchased at various outlets.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visitors are encouraged to check the Ohio State Fair website or download their app.