Sports
Molly McCann and Ben Whittaker Shine in Boxing Matches in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, England — Molly McCann celebrated her second professional boxing victory on Saturday by defeating Ebonie Cotton by points. Referee Ryan Churchill scored the six-round bout 58-56 in favor of McCann, who now holds a record of 2-0, including one knockout.
The fight began at a furious pace, with McCann quickly establishing control. She landed punches in twos and threes, putting pressure on Cotton. However, Cotton’s erratic movements made her a difficult target.
As the rounds progressed, McCann continued to dominate the exchanges, utilizing her left hook effectively while Cotton also delivered strong jabs and counter-punches. Despite a cut on her head in the fourth round that resulted in blood streaming down her face, Cotton pressed forward.
By the fourth round, both fighters showed signs of fatigue, grappling and occasionally falling to the canvas. In what turned out to be an exciting contest, McCann’s combinations were enough to ensure her victory.
Before turning to boxing, McCann was a former contender in the UFC, where she fought 14 times. In her professional boxing debut in September, she had convincingly defeated Kate Radomska in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a Round 6 stoppage.
Meanwhile, in another bout on the same night, Ben Whittaker achieved a stunning first-round knockout against Benjamin Gavazi during his debut with Eddie Hearn‘s Matchroom Boxing. Whittaker, now 10-0-1 with 7 KOs, showcased his speed and skill early in the match.
Whittaker landed a series of effective jabs, followed by a powerful right hand that floored Gavazi, who has a record of 19-2. The fight concluded quickly, leaving the crowd at the NEC in Birmingham electrified.
The entrance of Whittaker, accompanied by rapper Dizzee Rascal, added to the atmosphere, and he successfully delivered a performance that matched his flashy entrance.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis