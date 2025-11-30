Molly McCann and Ben Whittaker Shine in Boxing Matches in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England — Molly McCann celebrated her second professional boxing victory on Saturday by defeating Ebonie Cotton by points. Referee Ryan Churchill scored the six-round bout 58-56 in favor of McCann, who now holds a record of 2-0, including one knockout.

The fight began at a furious pace, with McCann quickly establishing control. She landed punches in twos and threes, putting pressure on Cotton. However, Cotton’s erratic movements made her a difficult target.

As the rounds progressed, McCann continued to dominate the exchanges, utilizing her left hook effectively while Cotton also delivered strong jabs and counter-punches. Despite a cut on her head in the fourth round that resulted in blood streaming down her face, Cotton pressed forward.

By the fourth round, both fighters showed signs of fatigue, grappling and occasionally falling to the canvas. In what turned out to be an exciting contest, McCann’s combinations were enough to ensure her victory.

Before turning to boxing, McCann was a former contender in the UFC, where she fought 14 times. In her professional boxing debut in September, she had convincingly defeated Kate Radomska in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with a Round 6 stoppage.

Meanwhile, in another bout on the same night, Ben Whittaker achieved a stunning first-round knockout against Benjamin Gavazi during his debut with Eddie Hearn‘s Matchroom Boxing. Whittaker, now 10-0-1 with 7 KOs, showcased his speed and skill early in the match.

Whittaker landed a series of effective jabs, followed by a powerful right hand that floored Gavazi, who has a record of 19-2. The fight concluded quickly, leaving the crowd at the NEC in Birmingham electrified.

The entrance of Whittaker, accompanied by rapper Dizzee Rascal, added to the atmosphere, and he successfully delivered a performance that matched his flashy entrance.