Entertainment
Molly Qerim Celebrates NBA Season End with Fashion and Family Plans
NEW YORK, NY – Molly Qerim wrapped up another successful NBA season as co-host of ESPN‘s “First Take“. Following the conclusion of the NBA Draft, the 41-year-old is ready to take a break and enjoy some sunshine.
On Friday, June 27, 2025, Qerim made a final stylish appearance on the show, showcasing her trendy ripped jeans. She expressed her gratitude to fans and colleagues, stating, “Another NBA season in the books. Thank y’all for rocking with us 10 years & counting. Time to work on my tan-lines, shut my brain off & be with the fam. See ya in a few weeks. Grateful always, MQ.”
Throughout the season, Qerim has gained attention not just for her sports commentary but also for her striking fashion choices. This season alone, she turned heads with several standout outfits, earning buzz on social media platforms.
The Emmy Award winner works hard, and her summer break is well-deserved as she looks forward to family time and relaxation. Fans eagerly await updates to see how she enjoys her summer off and what fashion statements she will make next.
