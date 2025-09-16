Sports
Molly Qerim to Leave ESPN’s First Take After 2025
New York, NY – Molly Qerim, the host of ESPN’s popular talk show “First Take,” is set to depart from the network at the end of 2025. Sources confirmed to Sports Business Journal that Qerim, who has anchored the program since 2015, has decided to move on despite receiving a contract offer from ESPN.
Qerim has been a part of ESPN since 2006, initially working in digital and mobile efforts before transitioning to the news team in 2008. During her early years, she won an Emmy Award for her contributions to “Fantasy Football Now.” After spending four years at ESPN, Qerim joined CBS Sports, where she covered college football and basketball, as well as hosting programs at the NFL Network.
In 2015, she returned to ESPN as the full-time host of “First Take,” joining Stephen A. Smith for discussions on top sports topics with various guests. Earlier this year, Qerim reflected on her career aspirations in an interview, saying, “I always knew I wanted to be a journalist or television host from a very young age.” She emphasizes the importance of building a platform to help others.
Qerim, a Connecticut native, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in business administration from the University of Connecticut. She later earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University.
As Qerim prepares for her exit from ESPN, her contributions over the past decade have made her a significant figure in sports media.
Recent Posts
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations