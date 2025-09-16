Molly Qerim to Leave ESPN’s First Take After 2025

New York, NY – Molly Qerim, the host of ESPN’s popular talk show “First Take,” is set to depart from the network at the end of 2025. Sources confirmed to Sports Business Journal that Qerim, who has anchored the program since 2015, has decided to move on despite receiving a contract offer from ESPN.

Qerim has been a part of ESPN since 2006, initially working in digital and mobile efforts before transitioning to the news team in 2008. During her early years, she won an Emmy Award for her contributions to “Fantasy Football Now.” After spending four years at ESPN, Qerim joined CBS Sports, where she covered college football and basketball, as well as hosting programs at the NFL Network.

In 2015, she returned to ESPN as the full-time host of “First Take,” joining Stephen A. Smith for discussions on top sports topics with various guests. Earlier this year, Qerim reflected on her career aspirations in an interview, saying, “I always knew I wanted to be a journalist or television host from a very young age.” She emphasizes the importance of building a platform to help others.

Qerim, a Connecticut native, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in business administration from the University of Connecticut. She later earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Quinnipiac University.

As Qerim prepares for her exit from ESPN, her contributions over the past decade have made her a significant figure in sports media.