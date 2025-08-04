Molly Sims Enjoys Family Beach Day in Stylish Bikini

Shelter Island, NY – Actress and model Molly Sims enjoyed a fun day at the beach with her family, showcasing her fashion sense in a black and white polka dot bikini. The 52-year-old star shared pictures of the outing on her Instagram, highlighting her sun-soaked moments.

One photo shows Sims standing on the edge of a yacht, hand raised to the sky, wearing black sunglasses and flaunting a red pedicure. Another image features her taking a mirror selfie in the same bikini, while additional shots capture her strolling around Shelter Island in a sheer white cover-up, a black sunhat, and black sandals.

In her Instagram post, Sims included several photos of her children and a lively video of her jumping off the yacht into the ocean, captioning it, “Sunday 😉🌊 👙.” Fans expressed their admiration in the comments, asking for details about her bikini and complimenting her looks.

This beach day wasn’t Sims’ first social media outing. She recently shared another series of Instagram photos enjoying time with friends, mischievously captioning the post, “Bye kids 😜.” In those snapshots, she wore a purple bikini adorned with pink floral designs, accessorized with sunglasses and jewelry.

Sims has opened up about maintaining her bikini body, emphasizing the importance of hydration and proper nutrition. In an Instagram story earlier this year, she touted the benefits of her drinking routine, saying it has been a “game changer” for her health.

In a November 2024 interview with Fox News Digital, Sims offered fitness advice, emphasizing protein intake throughout the day and the importance of mindful eating. She warned against the habit of indulging in small portions of high-calorie foods, stressing that it’s not just one or two poor choices that lead to weight gain, but continuous small indulgences.

“Do not eat their food and then eat your food,” she advised. “Just a little bit here, a little bit there, it adds up.”