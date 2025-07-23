Molly Sims Shares Beach Moments and Fitness Tips on Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress and supermodel Molly Sims enjoyed a relaxing day at the beach with friends, sharing her fun moments on Instagram. The 52-year-old star posted a series of photos showing her in a purple bikini, complete with pink floral designs, and accessorized with sunglasses and jewelry.

In one playful post, Sims jokingly captioned her beach outing, “Bye kids 😜.” The carousel included images of her lounging on the sand with a sunhat and videos of her golden retriever playing in the waves.

Sims also showcased a stylish orange silk dress at what appeared to be a backyard gathering. Fans expressed their admiration in the comments, with remarks like, “Forever Bikini Inspo!!!” and others praising her beauty.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Sims shared her insights on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She emphasized the importance of planning meals and suggested eating protein throughout the day while saving carbs for the evening.

“You just kind of want to set yourself up for success,” she explained. Sims further cautioned against attending parties on an empty stomach, calling it “tricky” during the holidays, and noted that occasional indulgences don’t have lasting effects.

Sims candidly discussed her past struggles with food during her early modeling career, mentioning how she had faced criticism about her appearance. She recalled, “I was told I was too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark,” which made her journey challenging.

Reflecting on her experiences, she revealed how the pressure to conform pushed her towards a more disciplined approach to her diet. “It was hard, but I had a lot of support from my parents,” she said.

Sims continues to inspire fans with her honesty about body image and wellness, reminding them that maintaining balance is key.