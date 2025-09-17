Momoa’s Emotional Journey in ‘Chief of War’ Season Finale

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jason Momoa faced a unique emotional challenge while filming the penultimate episode of Apple TV+’s historical drama ‘Chief of War.’ In the episode, titled ‘The Sacred Niu Grove,’ Momoa portrays Ka’iana, a native Hawaiian warrior, who experiences profound personal tragedies.

“Even talking about it now is making me emotional,” said Momoa in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “The sounds that are coming out of my body, I haven’t heard before. I didn’t have to act any of that. I’m really going through the horrors of that trauma.”

The episode, co-written by Momoa, Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and Doug Jung, features intense scenes where Ka’iana witnesses the massacre of innocent Hawaiians by Captain Simon Metcalfe and his crew, highlighting the devastating impacts of colonialism.

At a turning point, Ka’iana’s attempts to warn Chief Kamehameha I go unheeded, leading to dire consequences. As tension escalates, Ka’iana’s brother, Nahi, is killed, spurring a quest for vengeance that drives the plot into the season finale.

“We knew that Nahi was going to have to die,” said Sibbett about the story development. The character’s death, while deviating from historical facts, serves to amplify the emotional stakes of the series.

The cast and crew’s reaction to Nahi’s demise demonstrated the impact of the story. Sibbett recalled, “I had people coming up to me like, ‘What are you doing? He can’t die!’” This response confirmed to the creators that they had successfully engaged their audience.

Siua Ikale’o, the actor who plays Nahi, reflected on his character’s journey, noting the conflict of wanting to forge his identity while being deeply connected to Ka’iana. “Nahi wants to be somebody on his own,” he said. “But he figures that his place in the family is to be the follower of Ka’iana.”

The series aims to explore the complex relationships among its characters, including the supportive bond between Nahi and Heke, illustrated through their secret romance that ultimately ends in tragedy when Nahi confronts Ke’ua.

“Nahi’s journey is always looking for a place to belong,” Ikale’o explained, highlighting the challenges faced by characters navigating the turbulent backdrop of Hawaiian history.

Momoa directed the final scene depicting Ka’iana’s funeral of Nahi with traditional Hawaiian practices, which brought personal significance to the actor. “I was just in so much pain,” he admitted, illustrating the toll the performance took on him.

The finale, set to stream on September 19, promises to unfold Ka’iana’s confrontation with Ke’ua, further integrating themes of honor, loss, and the historical complexities of Hawaiian identity.

With a potential second season on the horizon, Momoa expressed optimism about the show’s future, believing it resonates powerfully with audiences and critics alike.