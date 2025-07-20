World
Monaco Celebrates with Family and Tradition on July 19
Monaco, July 19 – On a warm Saturday evening, the streets of Monaco were filled with celebration as the royal family hosted an important event at the Place du Palais. The celebrations included a vibrant atmosphere, marked by the appearance of Princess Charlène and her two children, Jacques and Gabriella, both 10 years old.
Princess Charlène dazzled attendees in a pale pink dress by Oscar de la Renta. The event featured a striking display, including a large cake made from red and white macarons, a sculpture made of ice, live musicians, and a buffet for the public.
Throughout the evening, the royal family warmly engaged with citizens, shaking hands and posing for photographs. A strong bond was evident between the princess and her children, characterized by her caring and attentive demeanor.
As the festivities unfolded, the prince himself, Albert II, also showed his affection towards his wife and children, which warmed the hearts of many attendees. This public display of family unity highlights the close ties between the royal family and the residents of Monaco.
Numerous other royal family members attended the event, including Stefano Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, and Charlotte Casiraghi with her son, Balthazar. The occasion turned into a communal gathering, filled with joy and celebration.
From 7:00 PM onwards, a speech by Prince Albert resonated with the crowd. He expressed, ‘Everything I do, every day, whether here, in international arenas, or in solitude, I do it for you,’ eliciting applause and cheers from the attendees.
