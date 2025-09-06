Monaco Grand Prix Extended Through 2035 Amid Excitement

MONACO — The Monaco Grand Prix will continue through 2035, Formula 1 confirmed on Friday. This extension follows a previously existing agreement that was set to run until 2031.

Monaco’s iconic street circuit, which winds around the Monte Carlo harbor, has been crucial to the F1 calendar since the inaugural World Championship in 1950. The Grand Prix is known for its charm, challenges, and glamorous setting, making it one of the sport’s most beloved events.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, expressed enthusiasm about the deal. “The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport,” he said. “It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans.”

The recent race faced criticism for its new overtaking rules, which many drivers and fans found unsatisfactory. The narrow streets of Monte Carlo often hinder overtaking, prompting calls to modify the track layout for better racing.

Charles Leclerc, a local favorite, made history in 2024 by becoming the first Monegasque driver to win the Grand Prix, securing a momentous victory this year. Other notable winners on this track include Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Daniel Ricciardo, who has had memorable experiences at Monaco.

Michel Boeri, president of the Automobile Club of Monaco, also welcomed the extension, acknowledging the importance of the event to both Monaco and motorsport fans worldwide. “This agreement reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Formula 1 and the Principality of Monaco,” he said.

The Monaco Grand Prix is renowned for its blend of high-speed racing and stunning visuals, where cars race past luxury yachts and historic landmarks. As the race approaches in June, fans anticipate an unforgettable experience soaking in the atmosphere on the French Riviera.

With significant investment from F1, enhanced fan experiences are now available, including hospitality packages and viewing opportunities on the exclusive Oliver MSC Cruises’ EXPLORA II ship, docked at Port Hercule.