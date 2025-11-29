Sports
Monaco vs PSG: First Ever Simultaneous Broadcast in Ligue 1 History
MONACO, France — The highly anticipated match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday at 5 p.m. will be a landmark event, as it will be broadcast simultaneously on two different channels for the first time in Ligue 1 history.
This match, part of the 14th round of the French Championship, will be shown on Ligue 1+ and beIN Sports. The co-broadcasting is made possible by a new distribution agreement for the 2025-2026 season, allowing two Ligue 1 matches to be aired concurrently on both platforms.
Monaco comes into the match struggling, having lost their last three games and currently sitting in eighth place, ten points behind league leaders PSG. This matchup comes just days after Monaco’s recent draw against Pafos and a thrilling victory over Tottenham in the Champions League.
The significance of the match is not lost on viewers. According to reports, beIN Sports will enhance the viewing experience by equipping referee Clément Turpin with a body camera, giving viewers a unique perspective of the game. This innovation aims to bring fans closer to the action and provide insights into the refereeing decisions made during the match.
“In a constant search for innovation and a desire to immerse viewers in the action, beIN will equip the referee with a camera from player entrances to the toss and throughout the match,” said beIN in a statement.
Commentators for the match will vary by channel: beIN Sports will feature Christophe Josse and Daniel Bravo, while Ligue 1+ will have Xavier Domergue and Benoît Cheyrou. Because of the co-broadcast, viewers who subscribe to either channel will have the opportunity to watch the action from their preferred platform.
As part of this week’s promotions, Ligue 1+ is offering a Black Friday special, reducing subscription fees to €9.99 for the first two months. In contrast, Canal+ continues to provide a bundle that includes beIN Sports and Ligue 1+, along with additional platforms like Netflix.
The clash of Monaco and PSG promises to be more than just a regular league match; it is set to be an event celebrated by football fans nationwide.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63