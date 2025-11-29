Monaco vs PSG: First Ever Simultaneous Broadcast in Ligue 1 History

MONACO, France — The highly anticipated match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday at 5 p.m. will be a landmark event, as it will be broadcast simultaneously on two different channels for the first time in Ligue 1 history.

This match, part of the 14th round of the French Championship, will be shown on Ligue 1+ and beIN Sports. The co-broadcasting is made possible by a new distribution agreement for the 2025-2026 season, allowing two Ligue 1 matches to be aired concurrently on both platforms.

Monaco comes into the match struggling, having lost their last three games and currently sitting in eighth place, ten points behind league leaders PSG. This matchup comes just days after Monaco’s recent draw against Pafos and a thrilling victory over Tottenham in the Champions League.

The significance of the match is not lost on viewers. According to reports, beIN Sports will enhance the viewing experience by equipping referee Clément Turpin with a body camera, giving viewers a unique perspective of the game. This innovation aims to bring fans closer to the action and provide insights into the refereeing decisions made during the match.

“In a constant search for innovation and a desire to immerse viewers in the action, beIN will equip the referee with a camera from player entrances to the toss and throughout the match,” said beIN in a statement.

Commentators for the match will vary by channel: beIN Sports will feature Christophe Josse and Daniel Bravo, while Ligue 1+ will have Xavier Domergue and Benoît Cheyrou. Because of the co-broadcast, viewers who subscribe to either channel will have the opportunity to watch the action from their preferred platform.

As part of this week’s promotions, Ligue 1+ is offering a Black Friday special, reducing subscription fees to €9.99 for the first two months. In contrast, Canal+ continues to provide a bundle that includes beIN Sports and Ligue 1+, along with additional platforms like Netflix.

The clash of Monaco and PSG promises to be more than just a regular league match; it is set to be an event celebrated by football fans nationwide.